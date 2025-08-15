Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, soaked in the rain, announces July 4 as the date of the general election

A man has received a suspended prison sentence for sending racist death threats to former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Liam Shaw, 21, from Birkenhead, sent two threatening and offensive emails to Mr Sunak’s public email address on June 15 last year, when Mr Sunak was still serving as prime minister.

The messages were discovered by Mr Sunak’s personal assistant and subsequently reported to police. The CPS stated that the content of the emails was “racist, offensive and suggested Mr Sunak should be killed by the public”.

The emails were sent from Shaw’s phone, and police traced them back to his email account and a hostel in Birkenhead, Merseyside, where he was staying. Shaw was arrested on September 3, 2024, and charged with two counts of sending, via a public communication network, a message that was offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing.

When questioned by police, Shaw responded: “I don’t even remember sending an email. I was probably drunk.” He later pleaded guilty to both charges at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on July 10, 2025.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced at the same court to 14 weeks in prison for each count, to run concurrently. However, the sentence was suspended for 12 months. As part of his sentence, Shaw is required to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity and participate in a six-month drug rehabilitation programme.

The CPS also secured a restraining order, imposed by the court for two years, prohibiting Shaw from contacting Mr Sunak or his constituency office during that time. During sentencing, District Judge Timothy Boswell said: “Direct access to your constituency MP is a cornerstone of democracy.

“Misusing that access is detrimental to the democratic process. Clearly it is a highly aggravating factor for the offence.”

Matthew Dixon, Senior Crown Prosecutor at CPS Mersey Cheshire, stated: “Liam Shaw took to his phone that night to send racist and threatening messages to a person in an extremely important public office.

“The work of Members of Parliament is extremely important and the police and the Crown Prosecution Service play their part in keeping them safe and able to do their work without fear. The Crown Prosecution Service has always and will continue to safeguard a person’s right to freedom of expression.

“But this is clearly a case where the comments made were utterly beyond the boundary of what is tolerable in a fair, just and multi-racial society, and passed into the realm of criminality. Racist abuse has no place, anywhere, in this day and age.”