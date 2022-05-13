The incident is being treated as domestic-related and police are not looking for any suspects other than the 51-year-old man in custody.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of woman was found in a Birkenhead flat.

Police were called to Vittoria Close on Thursday night, at around 17:15pm, and the woman, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have arrested a 51-year-old man, who is known to the victim.

The incident is being treated as domestic-related and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

A general view of Vittoria Close, Birkenhead. Image: Google

An investigation is ongoing and officers remain on Vittoria Close while CCTV, forensic and house-to house-enquiries are carried out.

Detective Inspector Kevin O’Rourke said: “We are investigating the tragic death of a woman in Birkenhead this morning and have arrested a man, who we can confirm was known to the victim.

“Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and if you have any information which could assist our investigation then please don’t hesitate to get in touch.