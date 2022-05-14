Birkenhead murder: Woman found dead in flat identified, man arrested

The incident is being treated as domestic-related and a 51-year-old man, who is known to the victim, is in custody.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of woman was found in a Birkenhead flat.

Karen Wheeler, 62, was pronouced dead at the scene in Vittoria Close at around 17:15pm on Thursday night.

Police officers arrested a 51-year-old man, who is known to the victim, and he remains in custody.

The incident is being treated as domestic-related and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

A general view of Vittoria Close, Birkenhead. Image: Google

An investigation is ongoing and officers remain on Vittoria Close while CCTV, forensic and house-to house-enquiries are carried out.

Detective Inspector Kevin O’Rourke said: “We are investigating the tragic death of a woman in Birkenhead ... and have arrested a man, who we can confirm was known to the victim.

“Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and if you have any information which could assist our investigation then please don’t hesitate to get in touch.