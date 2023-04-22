Register
Volunteers rally to bolster Birkenhead Park’s UNESCO World Heritage bid

News bulletin: Local impact of junior doctors’ strike, Merseyside Police’s Eurovision advice, Birkenhead Park UNESCO bid

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 21st Apr 2023, 22:01 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 06:10 BST

🏞️ Volunteers are working hard in Birkenhead Park after the government announced it’s joined a shortlist of seven sites it would be putting forward for UNESCO World Heritage status. The world’s first publicly-funded park, designed by Joseph Paxton, influenced the likes of Central Park in New York.

🏥 New NHS figures laid bare the impact of the four-day junior doctors' strike. The medical staff walked out over pay and conditions. In Merseyside, 6,351 operations and appointments at acute trusts were cancelled, including inpatient, day-case and outpatient appointments.

🚨 Merseyside Police has launched a campaign to encourage the public to look out for each other and help ensure the Eurovision Song Contest is safe and enjoyable for all. They're reassuring the public that there is no specific threat relating, but they're prepared for any eventuality.

