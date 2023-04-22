🏞️ Volunteers are working hard in Birkenhead Park after the government announced it’s joined a shortlist of seven sites it would be putting forward for UNESCO World Heritage status. The world’s first publicly-funded park, designed by Joseph Paxton, influenced the likes of Central Park in New York.

🏥 New NHS figures laid bare the impact of the four-day junior doctors' strike. The medical staff walked out over pay and conditions. In Merseyside, 6,351 operations and appointments at acute trusts were cancelled, including inpatient, day-case and outpatient appointments.

