A senior Wirral Councillor claimed he had seen people looking at a digger and leaning on a shovel when raising concerns about a £24m scheme behind schedule.

The ongoing regeneration works in Birkenhead still have a year to go before it’s finished, more than half of the work still needs to be done, and costs have doubled. It is now expected the council might have to borrow £8m to cover the increase though all other options are being explored.

The scheme was originally approved with a budget of £11.9m. However the contract signed for the revamp cost £2.8m more than that and the price tag has only gone up since then now expected to be around £24m.

Cllr Phil Gilchrist referred to a series of photos during a recent council meeting which made him question the progress taking place in Birkenhead in June | Cllr Phil Gilchrist/LDRS

An investigation is ongoing and its findings are expected to be published in around a month’s time. In the meantime, concerns have been repeatedly raised by councillors about the scheme’s progress as well as a lack of information previously reported about the project’s problems.

At a full council meeting on July 21, Cllr Phil Gilchrist said he had visited earlier this year and taken a series of photographs. Several of these were near the town’s Waterstones, which he has since shared with the LDRS.

Cllr Gilchrist said he told officers “if I was the manager of that shop I would not be very happy.” He told councillors the photograph “showed a digger with some people looking at it, some people leaning on a shovel looking at the work and a mesh fence behind,” adding: “I just thought what is the rate of progress on this.”

The veteran councillor went on to clarify he wasn’t a builder so he had no idea what was found that day. However he said he received assurances “the team are working hard to hold the contractor to as tight a programme as possible.”

He said officers told him everyone involved in the project “are mindful of the high profile busy location of these works and the need to work sensitively and safely.” He told councillors the local authority had to get to the bottom of what went wrong and when.

A recent council report said the main reasons for the delay “relate to design, both in terms of late design information being provided together with design issues such as the depth of construction and unknown statutory utility services equipment.” Defects have also been raised by the site supervisor which are being worked through.

However claims about work not happening are commonplace on social media and often brought up to the LDRS when interviewing members of the public in the town centre. GRAHAM, the contractor behind the project, previously declined to comment.

Following Cllr Gilchrist’s comments, the firm was approached again. The LDRS received no response as of publication.