Dozens of car parking spaces in a town centre will be closed off for six weeks as improvement works are carried out at a multi-storey car park.

From today (August 26), the Conway Street multi-storey car park which serves the Pyramids and the Grange shopping centres in Birkenhead town centre will be closed temporarily while works take place to reconfigure its entrance.

A notice issued to Birkenhead Market traders said: “The new entrance will allow cars to access the car park from both directions as you drive along Conway Street. It’s anticipated the works will take up to six weeks.”

The notice added: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause. We understand how disruptive this may be at this time with other works also happening in the town centre. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.”

On Facebook, Wirral Council has advertised a number of different car parks in the area people can use. This includes 685 spaces at The Pyramids, 117 on Barton Street, 197 spaces at the Europa Pools leisure centre, 54 spaces at Wilbraham Street, and 48 spaces at Exmouth Street.

The Birkenhead ASDA car park also offers 115 long stay spaces as well as 470 short stay spaces where people can park up to three hours. It is the latest loss of parking spaces in the town centre as a result of regeneration works.

From May 23, the Europa Square car park in Birkenhead has been fully closed to make way for regeneration works in the town centre including changes to make it easier to move around by foot or by bike. The car park has been partially closed since March.

The closure of the Conway Street car park is likely to add to criticism of regeneration works in the town centre following the publication of a critical regeneration investigation report. The investigation was prompted by works in Birkenhead town centre being £12m over budget and a year behind schedule has finally been published.

Works have been taking place in Birkenhead town centre for over a year as part of a revamp. The regeneration project intends to make the area more attractive but it has faced significant criticism in recent months.

The investigation has highlighted a lack of capacity within the council to deliver the scheme, frustration amongst officers over its management, a lack of transparency over issues, a high turnover staff in the council’s regeneration department, and a breach of contract rules. Councillors and the public were also not updated on the problems.

Acting chief executive Jason Gooding, who is covering for Paul Satoor, said: “My priority is to restore confidence in the Council’s ability to deliver meaningful regeneration that benefits the people of Wirral. That means ensuring robust governance, realistic planning, and full accountability at every stage of delivery.

“We are already taking decisive steps to get a firm grip on the wider regeneration programme and to place it on a sustainable and credible footing.”

Wirral Council leader Cllr Paula Basnett said the situation was “completely unacceptable,” adding: “The coming weeks will mark a clear turning point for this Council.

“While the challenges are significant, knowing the scale of the problems is the first step to putting them right and that work has already begun. This is about restoring trust, improving delivery, and making sure that every pound we spend delivers real value for the people of Wirral.”