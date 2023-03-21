The Birkenhead Tunnel will be closed overnight throughout this week.
The closures began on Monday March 20 and will continue until Friday morning.
According to MerseyTravel, the Queensway (Birkenhead) Mersey Tunnel will be closed to all traffic on the following nights for essential maintenance work:
- From 21:00 on Monday March 20 until 06:30 on Tuesday March 21
- From 21:00 on Tuesday March 21 until 06:30 on Wednesday March 22
- From 21:00 on Wednesday March 22 until 06:30 on Thursday March 23
- From 21:00 on Thursday March 23 until 06:30 on Friday March 24
During the closure of the Queensway Mersey Tunnel, the Kingsway (Wallasey) Mersey Tunnel will remain fully open in both directions.