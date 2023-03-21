Drivers will only be to use the tunnel during the daytime.

The Birkenhead Tunnel will be closed overnight throughout this week.

The closures began on Monday March 20 and will continue until Friday morning.

According to MerseyTravel, the Queensway (Birkenhead) Mersey Tunnel will be closed to all traffic on the following nights for essential maintenance work:

From 21:00 on Monday March 20 until 06:30 on Tuesday March 21

From 21:00 on Tuesday March 21 until 06:30 on Wednesday March 22

From 21:00 on Wednesday March 22 until 06:30 on Thursday March 23

From 21:00 on Thursday March 23 until 06:30 on Friday March 24