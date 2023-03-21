Register
Birkenhead Tunnel closures this week: Queensway Tunnel closed to all traffic from 9:00pm

Drivers will only be to use the tunnel during the daytime.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:35 GMT

The Birkenhead Tunnel will be closed overnight throughout this week.

The closures began on Monday March 20 and will continue until Friday morning.

According to MerseyTravel, the Queensway (Birkenhead) Mersey Tunnel will be closed to all traffic on the following nights for essential maintenance work:

  • From 21:00 on Monday March 20 until 06:30 on Tuesday March 21
  • From 21:00 on Tuesday March 21 until 06:30 on Wednesday March 22
  • From 21:00 on Wednesday March 22 until 06:30 on Thursday March 23
  • From 21:00 on Thursday March 23 until 06:30 on Friday March 24

During the closure of the Queensway Mersey Tunnel, the Kingsway (Wallasey) Mersey Tunnel will remain fully open in both directions.

Traffic