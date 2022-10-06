Irish girl group B*witched reunite to support Blue on their Heart & Soul tour this December.

Blue Heart & Soul Tour 2022: B*witched confirmed as special guests including in Liverpool - how to buy tickets

B*witched has been announced as special guests for Blue’s Heart & Soul UK arena tour which will stop at Liverpool’s M&S Arena.

The C’est la vie singers will play 12 shows alongside Blue at venues across the UK including Liverpool M&S Bank Arena.

B*Witched said, “We are so excited to announce that we will be joining Blue on their Heart & Soul arena tour in December 2022.

“We have been wanting to tour together for some time now after nicknaming ourselves Bluwitched several years ago and are thrilled it is finally happening.”

Last year the Irish girl group created their own podcast, “Starting over with B*witched”, where members of the collective recall their time in the band and speak honestly about their experiences.

Here’s everything you need to know about B*witched’s reunion and how to see them as part of Blue’s Heart & Soul tour:

Advertisement

When and where are B*witched playing Liverpool?

B*witched will be supporting Blue alongside Megan Mckenna for the following date:

Sunday, December 11 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

How to get tickets for Blue supported by B*witched in Liverpool?

Tickets are on general sale now for Blue’s Heart & Soul tour supported by B*witched via Ticketmaster .

Blue’s Heart & Soul full UK & Ireland tour dates

Advertisement

Sunday, December 4 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Monday, December 5 - Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday, December 7 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday, December 9 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sunday, December 11 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Monday, December 12 - Brighton Centre

Tuesday, December 13 - London The O2

Thursday, December 15 - Bournemouth International Centre

Friday, December 16 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday, December 18 - Aberdeen P&J Live

Monday, December 19 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday, December 20 - Newcastle Utilita Arena