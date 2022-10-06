Blue Heart & Soul Tour 2022: B*witched confirmed as special guests including in Liverpool - how to buy tickets
Irish girl group B*witched reunite to support Blue on their Heart & Soul tour this December.
B*witched has been announced as special guests for Blue’s Heart & Soul UK arena tour which will stop at Liverpool’s M&S Arena.
The C’est la vie singers will play 12 shows alongside Blue at venues across the UK including Liverpool M&S Bank Arena.
B*Witched said, “We are so excited to announce that we will be joining Blue on their Heart & Soul arena tour in December 2022.
“We have been wanting to tour together for some time now after nicknaming ourselves Bluwitched several years ago and are thrilled it is finally happening.”
Last year the Irish girl group created their own podcast, “Starting over with B*witched”, where members of the collective recall their time in the band and speak honestly about their experiences.
Here’s everything you need to know about B*witched’s reunion and how to see them as part of Blue’s Heart & Soul tour:
When and where are B*witched playing Liverpool?
B*witched will be supporting Blue alongside Megan Mckenna for the following date:
- Sunday, December 11 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
How to get tickets for Blue supported by B*witched in Liverpool?
Tickets are on general sale now for Blue’s Heart & Soul tour supported by B*witched via Ticketmaster.
Blue’s Heart & Soul full UK & Ireland tour dates
- Sunday, December 4 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
- Monday, December 5 - Manchester AO Arena
- Wednesday, December 7 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Friday, December 9 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
- Monday, December 12 - Brighton Centre
- Tuesday, December 13 - London The O2
- Thursday, December 15 - Bournemouth International Centre
- Friday, December 16 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Sunday, December 18 - Aberdeen P&J Live
- Monday, December 19 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Tuesday, December 20 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
