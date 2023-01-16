Blue Monday: Liverpool ONE helps combat the blues with beautiful bouquets of flowers

The city was filled with flowers this Blue Monday.

In a bid to inject a spot of cheer this ‘Blue Monday’, fresh flowers were placed across Liverpool ONE, encouraging visitors to pick one up and take home and give to a loved one.

The brightly coloured blooms were up for grabs across the shopping district, kick-starting Liverpool ONE’s Share the Love campaign, putting a spotlight on positive wellbeing and mental health.

Advertisement

Image: Liverpool One

Image: Liverpool One

Dubbed the saddest day of the year, Liverpool ONE aims to brighten Blue Monday with their initiative which includes random acts of kindness from stores and restaurants for visitors, including free beauty samples and in-store freebies, as well as Happy to Chat table.

The tables, which were first introduced last year to promote good mental health, are situated in venues including Barburrito, The Place to Eat at John Lewis & Partners, Bierkeller and Cass Art. With the aim of combatting loneliness, the tables provide a friendly and inviting space to relax, enjoy a conversation with friends, family or even someone new.

Advertisement

Advertisement