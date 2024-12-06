Bold Street named amongst best UK high streets for shopping

Bold Street in Liverpool has been named among the best UK high streets for stylish Christmas shopping, according to the Sunday Times.

The newspaper produced a list of eight of the best streets in the UK for Christmas shopping after they had "pounded the country's pavements to find some of the best."

Bold Street came in at number four on the list, with the Sunday Times calling it a "buzzing, bohemian stretch that's home to a glut of great shops."

Bold Street. | Emma Dukes

The article name-checked News from Nowhere and Dig Vinyl as places to grab your gifts and Maray, the Italian Club, Cafe Tabac, and Maggie Mays as foodie highlights, not forgetting Bold Street Coffee to grab a brew.

We've been on the streets of Liverpool to ask where you think the best place to do your Christmas shopping in the city is. Watch the full video above to find out what locals had to say.

