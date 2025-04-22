Plans to transform vacant Bold Street shop into two-storey restaurant and apartments
The plans, submitted by Mrs Fiona Wroot of Wroot Design Ltd on behalf the applicant Mrs Pegah Dara of Rodizio Rhythm Ltd, would see the former Ellis Brigham Mountain Sports shop at 73 Bold Street transformed into a restaurant and apartments.
The store closed in January 2025 after “60 incredible years”.
According to the Design & Access statement, the intention is to “create a two storey restaurant along with access to a five bed apartment on the upper floors” as well as installing new doors, a fire escape and new signage for the restaurant.
The restaurant would occupy the ground and first floors, while the apartments would be created on the second and third levels.
Wroot Design Limited added: “[The proposal] has been specifically designed to meet the requirements of the occupant in respect of the site, in both scale, form and layout and will be sympathetic to the surrounding area.”
The application will now be considered by Liverpool City Council’s planning officers.
