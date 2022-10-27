Bonfire Night firework displays are taking place across the Liverpool City Region - including Halton and St Helens for the first time in two years

Bonfire Night is fast approaching and the Merseyside sky is set to be engulfed in bright coloured explosions and streets filled with sparklers.

As the days tick down and the celebration gets much closer on our calendars, individuals and families are still on the hunt for the best local events and firework displays to attend in the Liverpool City Region this year. A number of cancellations throughout the region has meant that people are more desperate than ever.

In 2022, Bonfire Night will fall on a Saturday (November 5) which means that demand for tickets to displays and events is very high. Especially after the likes of Liverpool City Council and Wirral Council confirmed that their displays have been cancelled.

All is not lost though, as there are still plenty of excitingly spectacular alternative events scheduled to take place across the region. This includes Halton and St Helens, who are putting on their first firework displays in two years. Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley and Sefton also all have a catalogue of great experiences on offer.

So get your sparklers at the ready and get prepared to celebrate yet another Bonfire Night in 2022. Here is everything you need to know about all the different events and firework displays taking place in the Liverpool City Region this year.

Liverpool

There will be no fireworks at the River of Light again this year. However, the stunning light installation will be open from October 21 - November 6.

Wirral

Wirral Council has confirmed it will not be hosting any firework displays this year, however there will be fireworks at Prenton Park on Sunday October 30, from 5.45pm. Fireworks will begin at 7pm. The event is in association with Heswall Round Table and includes entertainment from stars of the Gladstone Theatre’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime show, as well as from the dancers of Complete Works. Tickets are available at £5 per person via the Tranmere Rovers ticketing website

Other events in and near Wirral include:

Bonfire Night Fireworks 2022 at the Future Yard CIC music venue in Birkenhead, Wirral on November 5. Also includes live entertainment from Scouse legends The Shipbuilders. Doors open at 5pm, fireworks begin at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £5 and kids under 16 can enter free of charge. To book, visit the Future Yard website .

Sefton

Southport’s famous ‘Dead of the Dead’ returns this year, with an extra date added due to demand. On Friday November 4 and Saturday November 5, a flavour of Mexico will come alive once again at Pleasureland.

The park will be decorated with brightly coloured sugar skulls and end with a stunning firework display. Bonfire Night (Saturday 5) is sold out, however, there are still available tickets for the day before. Entry is priced at £10 per person. For more information and to book, visit the official Southport Pleasureland website .

Other events:

Firework display at Southport Rugby Club on November 4. Gates are open from 6pm and fireworks start at 7.45pm. Live music, bouncy castles, a sweet stall and much more on offer. Prices vary depending on if you pre-book or purchase entry on the gate, so visit the website for more information .

. Trinity St Peter’s Community Firework Display on November 3. Gates open from 4.30pm. Fireworks begin at 6pm. Includes face painting, tuck shop, BBQ and much more. Tickets are £6 per person. Visit Ticket Source to book and for more information .

. An exciting firework display at Cricket Path, St Peter’s Church in Formby on November 5. Tickets are available at £3 for adults, £2 for children and a family ticket is priced at £10. Gates open at 6pm and the fireworks will start firing at 7.30pm. Cash only event.

A display, as well as the appearance of a local magician called Andy Green, will take place at Hightown Club on November 5. Hot and cold food available, as well as a BBQ and an ice cream van. An adult ticket will cost you £7, entry for children under the age of 16 is £4 and there is a special deal for students and OAPs for £4. A family of five can enter at the cost of £20. Gates open at 6pm and the display begins at 7.30pm. Visit the website for more information .

St Helens

St Helens’ annual firework display is returning after a two-year hiatus, at a new location. Moving from Sherdley Park to the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens Borough Council is joining forces with Saints to present ‘From the Ground Comes Light - Fire and Light Spectacular.’

With Saints due to celebrate their 150 year anniversary, the event will be even more exciting than usual, with a chance to see their new kit for 2023.

Other events:

Sutton Manor Woodland Bonfire Bonanza on November 5. Gates open from 10am. Includes toffee apples. Visit the All Events page to book and for more information.

Halton

Halton’s firework display is returning for the first time since 2019, after being cancelled throughout the covid-19 pandemic. The boroughs display is to be launched from the Silver Jubilee Bridge for the first time. The build-up will begin at around 6.30pm on Saturday, 5 November.

The council said spectator viewing will be available from Mersey Road, Runcorn, and St Mary’s Road in Widnes, with the exact times of the event due to be announced soon.

