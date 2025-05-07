Merseyside town named North West's most popular affordable family hotspot
Glenrothes in east-central Scotland takes the number one spot for those looking to buy a family home. Despite Scotland and Wales dominating the overall list of the most popular affordable towns in the UK, one in Merseyside has taken the crown for the North West of England.
Bootle has been identified as the most popular affordable town in the region with three-bed homes valued at half the national average at £142,900. This affordability, combined with access to great transport connections to nearby Liverpool, makes it an attractive place for families in the area.
Interestingly, buyer interest, as measured by listing views, was twice as high for three-bedroom homes in the most popular affordable towns compared to the regional average for similar properties.
Bootle is set to become even more attractive for those looking for homes, with plans for a major transformation of the town centre including new leisure, education and health services as well as more green spaces.
Sefton Council hopes Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will also have a positive impact on the town, due to potential increased footfall and spending on matchdays. Last spring, Everton Football Club agreed to work with the local authority to improve transport between the borough and the club’s new grounds.
