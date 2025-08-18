Huge changes will be introduced to bin collections in one part of Merseyside this week. Sefton Council said the new waste service will take 100,000s of black bins bags off the streets.

The local authority’s new ‘sacks to wheelie bins’ project will be available to hundreds of homes in Bootle and will include the delivery of new wheelie bins for their recycling and refuse collections. Sefton Council have already delivered new brown recycling and grey general waste wheelie bins to a number of households across Derby Ward and hopes the change will to help make those streets ‘cleaner and safer’.

‘Sacks to bins’ refers to a waste management initiative used by local councils to transition from using plastic sacks – or bags for household waste collection – to using wheeled bins. The ‘sacks to bins’ project was last mooted in a Sefton Council OSC meeting in November 2024 and aims to reduce litter and fly-tipping on residential streets.

The council confirmed in November the transition from sacks to bins will be undertaken during the course of 2025. The initiative would be introduced on a staggered basis and fully engage with ward councillors and residents, ahead of any changes.

Residents affected have received letters containing full details about the changes, along with a collection calendar to help them stay informed about their new schedule. The wheelie bin deliveries began on Friday August 15 and collections will begin on Wednesday August 20.

Cllr Peter Harvey, Cabinet Member for Cleansing and Street Scene, said: “We know from listening to residents during last year’s #WhyFlyTip? campaign in the area that the sack collections were a concern for them.

“So as a result, we are, literally, rolling out these new wheelie bins for them to use instead.

“Residents I have spoken to over the last few days have been overwhelmingly positive about the changes. Over the course of a year it will take hundreds of thousands of bin bags off the streets of Bootle.

“This will make Bootle’s streets cleaner and safer by deterring gulls, rats, dogs and cats scavenging from sacks. It will also reduce rubbish blowing around and discourage people from fly-tipping. Plus, it will improve our recycling rates.

“Residents will be kept fully informed of the changes.”

The sacks to bins initiative is being introduced in Derby Ward, but where possible, the council said it plans to extend the scheme across more areas of the borough that currently use sacks.

Cllr Harvey continued: “We are determined to make Sefton cleaner and greener and this move from sacks to bins, in line with local residents’ wishes, will be an important part of achieving that aim.”