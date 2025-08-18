A woman from Bootle said she was forced into the road as she attempted to get away from a ‘swarm of bin flies’ rising up from a dumped bin bags.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sefton Council said it is aware of the incident and is actively seeking evidence for those responsible for the discarded waste.

The incident was flagged on a community Facebook page, by concerned local resident Jean Burns who said she had reported it to her ward councillor. Ms Barnes told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “I had to walk past the dumped bags on my way to the pharmacy. As I passed a swarm of flies flew up and I walked out into the road to avoid it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bins dumped at corner of Park Street and Hawthorne Road in Bootle | Handout/LDRS

“The green bin on the photo often has rubbish around it as do the large bins on the corner of Aintree Road and Hawthorne Road.”

Ms Barnes post was commented on by other Bootle residents who expressed their ‘disgust’ at the ongoing issue of fly-tipping in the area, one person wrote: “Absolute disgrace, get a skip or man with a van if you can’t go tip yourself you scruffs!

“Right in front of the lovely sheltered accommodation too.”

The LDRS has produced a number of reports about fly-tipping issues in Sefton and even worked a shift with the street cleaning team, in the hope of better understanding the scale of the problem. Residents have also continued to express their frustration at what is considered an ongoing blight on their communities.

The local authority launched a ‘Why Fly Tip?’ (WFT) campaign last year and said it has yielded positive results. The WFT project was funded after a grant approved by DEFRA and was intended to be a ‘hard-hitting, eye-catching’ campaign targeting the causes of fly tipping and taking enforcement action where necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a Sefton Council report, the WFT campaign resulted in improving awareness of the key issues. Enforcement action arising from the WFT project resulted in 93 separate fly tipping investigations, 103 attempts to speak to residents on the doorstep and 51 ‘challenging conversations’ with occupiers who were questioned.

The LDRS reported in June 2025, that Sefton Council is committed to continuing its tough stance on “selfish, anti-social” fly-tippers with prosecutions lined up for South Sefton Magistrates’ Court over the course of the summer.

All of those cases relate to separate incidents of waste being illegally dumped across the borough, and may now include this latest incident. A Sefton Council spokesperson said: “We would like to than the ECHO for bringing this incident of fly-tipping to our attention.

“Our Environmental Enforcement are already aware of it and are actively seeking evidence of who is responsible so that we can take legal action against them and we have a clearance planned imminently.

“It is another example of selfish, anti-social and entirely unacceptable behaviour by someone with no consideration or concern for the people who live in the area.”