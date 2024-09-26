Bootle's 'oldest' pub to reopen after refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An historic Merseyside pub which was once ran by an Liverpool FC star is set to reopen under management.

Located in what was the original Bootle village, the Jawbone Tavern first opened in 1802 and was named after the whaling fleets based at Bootle Docks. Claiming to be Bootle’s ‘oldest’ pub, the venue has survived the first and second World Wars and was once owned by former Liverpool FC midfielder, Jock McNab. Working in the pub for more than 20 years after retiring his football boots, McNab drew in famous crowds as both Reds and Blues came to see him.

Ran by many different owners over the last two centuries, thousands of people from near and far have enjoyed a pint at the historic pub, which was recently taken over by new landlords.

The pub, located on Litherland Road, is currently closed for a refurbishment, with rejuvenating works now completed both inside and out. While the new owners have retained the ‘heritage and traditional cosy look’ throughout the pub, the toilets and seating areas have been updated and new ultra HD screens have been fitted. New beers are also available on tap.

Reopening to the public on Friday, September 27, the Jawbone Tavern will be open seven days a week from 12.00pm. Live entertainment will be available on weekends and sporting events with be screened live.