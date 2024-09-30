We take you inside Bootle's oldest pub after refurb and reopening
Believed to be Bootle’s ‘oldest’ pub, the Jawbone Tavern first opened in 1802 and was named after the whaling fleets based at Bootle Docks.
Located on Litherland Road - in what was the original Bootle Village - the venue survived World War I & II and was once owned by former Liverpool FC midfielder, Jock McNab. Working in the pub for more than 20 years after hanging up his boots, McNab drew in famous crowds as both Reds and Blues came to see him.
Now managed by Dave McNally, who has being pulling pints at the site for the last forty years, the popular community pub was recently acquired by new owners and given a makeover.
Recently closed for the refurbishment, the Jawbone Tavern reopened to punters on Friday (September 27). While the new owners have retained the ‘heritage and traditional cosy look’ throughout the pub, the toilets have been updated and new ultra HD screens have been fitted.
The pub’s logo can be seen dotted around the site, and pretty lights dangle from the ceiling. The seating areas have been updated and a range of new beers are now also available on tap.
Manager, Dave McNally, says he is “delighted” with the investment into the pub and the Jawbone Tavern is now open seven days a week from 12.00pm. Live entertainment will be available on weekends and sporting events with be screened live.
