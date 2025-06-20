Bootle Strand demolition begins in 'significant' moment for £20m regeneration project

Demolition at Bootle Strand has officially begun marking the first phase of a major regeneration project that will reshape the town centre.

The Strand has been a central part of Bootle’s identity and economy for decades and now stands as one of the focal points of Sefton Council’s regeneration programme.

The demolition, carried out by VINCI Construction UK, marks the next step of Phase One of the Bootle Strand Transformation Project.

It is part of a broader vision to create inclusive, sustainable spaces that meet the needs of the local community, building on the success of initiatives like the Salt and Tar music venue which has already begun revitalising the area.

On-site works are now underway, with demolition and initial site works scheduled to continue through to December 2025. Businesses located in and around the Strand will remain open and operational throughout the transformation.

Cllr Paulette Lappin, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Skills and Employment said: “This is a significant moment not just for Bootle, but for the whole of Sefton. The Strand has played an important role in the lives of generations, and now we’re laying the foundations for a future that reflects our community’s aspirations.

“Today’s progress is the result of years of collaboration, local insight, and determination to secure a brighter future. We’re committed to supporting local businesses throughout the works, ensuring they continue to thrive as we invest in long-term growth.”

The project is supported by a £20 million grant awarded to Sefton Council from Central Government alongside additional funding from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

Over £2 million has already been invested by the Combined Authority in the acquisition, demolition, and layout costs for the Salt and Tar site, transforming previously unused space into a vibrant, multifunctional events venue.