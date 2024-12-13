A man from Liverpool has been arrested following the tragic death of a woman in Bootle.

The 72-year-old woman - who is believed to have been carrying Christmas gifts - was hit by a blue Ford Focus at around 7.45pm on December 13, near to the Brewster Street Garages, on the border of Bootle and Kirkdale. She was taken to hospital where she sadly died a short time later.

Merseyside Police confirmed that a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving. He remains in police custody and will be interviewed by detectives.

Brewster Street in Bootle, Liverpool | Google

Detective Sergeant Simon Duffy from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the lady’s family at this tragic time and they are being supported by a specially trained officers.

“Although we have made an arrest, the investigation into this incident is ongoing and in its early stages. I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward

“I would like to specifically appeal to the drivers of a silver-coloured BMW 1 Series and a small black vehicle, possible a Fiat 500, that were travelling along Brewster Street towards the city centre shortly before 7.45pm. I believe that the occupants of these vehicles may be able to provide vital information.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact Serious Collision Investigation Unit on(0151 777 5747, or email [email protected]. Alternatively DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 820 of 12 December.