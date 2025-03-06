Bootle’s oldest pub has had a colourful makeover from one of Liverpool’s most celebrated artists, ahead of the launch of its new beer garden.

Since reopening after a refurbishment in September, The Jawbone Tavern has been a big hit with locals, with the new owners retaining the ‘heritage and traditional cosy look’ throughout the pub.

Located on Litherland Road - in what was the original Bootle Village - the venue survived World War I & II and was once owned by former Liverpool FC midfielder, Jock McNab. Working in the pub for more than 20 years after hanging up his boots, McNab drew in famous crowds as both Reds and Blues came to see him.

The Jawbone Tavern mural. | The Jawbone Tavern

Ahead of the beer garden’s grand opening later this spring, renowned Liverpool artist, Paul Curtis has created a nod to the pub’s history, painting an impressive mural relating to Bootle’s whaling past which inspired the venue’s name.

Nicola Halton from The Jawbone Tavern said: “The Jawbone Tavern has so much history and we wanted to share a little bit of that with our loyal customers.

The Jawbone Tavern, Bootle. | Handout

“We’ve worked with the amazing local artist Paul Curtis on other sites over the years and love his work. Paul came up with the idea of the whaling image, as the pub’s name came from the links to the whaling vessels that sailed from Bootle Docks.

“Whilst whaling is now illegal in the UK, and rightly so, we felt that this would be a way of sharing the pub’s history whilst also brightening up our beer garden area.”