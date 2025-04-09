Boux Avenue to open new upgraded store in Liverpool ONE
The lingerie and nightwear brand opened its first Liverpool store back in 2012 and has since been based in various units in the city centre.
Now, Boux Avenue is preparing to opens its new permanent site on Lower South John Street, right next to major, soon-to-open retailers Bath & Body Works and MINISO.
Opening at midday next Thursday (April 17), the new shop will be offering a goody bag worth £24 for the first 50 shoppers who spend £40+ on opening day. There will also be the chance to find three golden tickets which could see you bag gift cards worth up to £100.
The celebrations will continue into the evening with a launch event taking place between 6.00pm and 8.00pm. Open to the public, customers can expect a DJ set, drinks and free embroidery.
The new store will offer Boux Avenue’s popular lingerie collections, swimwear and nightwear, as well as a bra-fitting service.
