Boux Avenue pop-up store to open in Liverpool One with £25 Goody Bag offer
Lingerie and swimwear brand Boux Avenue returns to Liverpool ONE this weekend with a new pop-up store and a string of offers for shoppers after closing the doors on their original location in the city last month.
Dragon's Den retail magnate Theo Paphitis launched the first Boux Avenue store on Upper South John Street in September 2012 but now the brand has ‘just popped around the corner’ to Peter’s Arcade to open a new outlet.
The store opens at 11am on Friday, May 17, and to celebrate the day and nightwear brand will be offering a Goody Bag worth £25 for the first 50 shoppers who spend £40 on opening day. Shoppers can also enjoy £15 when they spend £70+ and £30 off when they spend £100+ until 27th May.
With summer just around the corner, the British lingerie brand is also offering loungewear for a stylish airport look, striking swimwear and cooling cotton nightwear. Boux’s fitting suites offer day, dusk and night-time light settings to help customers choose the right day and nightwear.
