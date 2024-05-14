Boux Avenue pop-up store to open in Liverpool One with £25 Goody Bag offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK lingerie, swimwear and nightwear chain returns to Liverpool ONE with a series of deals for shoppers.

Lingerie and swimwear brand Boux Avenue returns to Liverpool ONE this weekend with a new pop-up store and a string of offers for shoppers after closing the doors on their original location in the city last month.

Dragon's Den retail magnate Theo Paphitis launched the first Boux Avenue store on Upper South John Street in September 2012 but now the brand has ‘just popped around the corner’ to Peter’s Arcade to open a new outlet.

The store opens at 11am on Friday, May 17, and to celebrate the day and nightwear brand will be offering a Goody Bag worth £25 for the first 50 shoppers who spend £40 on opening day. Shoppers can also enjoy £15 when they spend £70+ and £30 off when they spend £100+ until 27th May.