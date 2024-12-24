Boxing Day 2024 opening hours for Liverpool ONE and John Lewis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover everything you need to know about Boxing Day shopping in Liverpool, from store hours to public transportation options.

Whether you’re planning on popping into town for a bite to eat with friends, or braving the shopping sales we have everything you need to know about Boxing Day in Liverpool, from opening hours to public transport.

Liverpool ONE Boxing Day 2024 opening hours

The majority of stores across Liverpool ONE will be open between 10.00am and 6.00pm on Boxing Day, though some brands’ hours may differ.

Restaurants will be open as usual between 11.00am and 11.00pm.

Will John Lewis Liverpool ONE be open on Boxing Day?

No, John Lewis will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day to allow its staff to have a well-deserved break. The Liverpool store will reopen at 10.00am on December 27. More information is available here.

Merseytravel bus services on Boxing Day

Reduced timetables will operate on: 1/X1, 10A, 10B, 13, 14, 14A, 15, 17/17A, 18, 19, 20, 21, 26, 37, 31/32/33, 34, 36, 44, 46, 47, 49, 52A, 53, 55, 56, 58A, 62, 63, 75, 79, 81/82, 86/86A, 89, 102, 159, 159, 166, 188, 201, 204, 320, 410, 423, 432, 437, 464, 471/472 and 500.

These services will operate their normal routes, with most services terminating between 18.00pm and 20.00pm. Detailed timings are are available here.

Merseyrail train services on Boxing Day

Merseyrail’s Boxing Day service will run from approximately 9.00am to 6.00pm, with trains calling at selected stations across the network. Additional services will be available between Liverpool and Aintree to support those attending the Boxing Day races.

