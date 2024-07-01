Boy, 14, missing after swimming in River Mersey near Crosby beach

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:15 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 09:27 BST
The boy had been swimming near the radar tower at Crosby beach with friends, but became separated and failed to emerge from the water.

A major search operation continues this morning for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in the River Mersey.

Just after 7.00pm on Sunday (June 30), emergency services were informed that the boy had been swimming near the radar tower on Crosby beach with friends, but became separated and failed to emerge from the water.

A major search operation continues this morning for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in the River Mersey. | Mike Pennington, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Merseyside Police say the boy has not been seen since and a range of emergency services, including the coastguard and fire and rescue units, have all been involved in a search overnight.

The incident is ongoing and Crosby beach near to the radar tower has been cordoned off. Merseyside Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time while the search continues.

