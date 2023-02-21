Brand new dive bar inspired by Johnny Cash to launch in Liverpool this week

Mean-Eyed Cat Bar is based in the busy and popular Seel Street area.

Mean-Eyed Cat Bar will be landing on Seel Street this week, one of Liverpool’s most popular areas for a night out.

The original Mean-Eyed Cat Bar opened in Leeds in 2004 and the Liverpool venue will be the second venue to open, inspired by Johnny Cash.

The dive bar will offer free homemade pizzas with all drinks ordered before 9pm, as well as live music.

An official launch party will be open to the public from 7pm on Friday January 24, with guests receiving a premium drink token, as well as an offer for a complimentary drink on a return visit.

Inside the new venue.

There will be live music from the Cash Cows, who will be performing three 40-minute sets and the party will continue until 4am. Guests can savour great memories of the night with the photo booth.

Owner and co-founder Phil Harrison is originally from Merseyside and said: “After the success we have enjoyed in Leeds, Liverpool was our next desired location. Personally, I have a huge love for the city, and the theme behind our whole ethos sits perfectly with Liverpool’s musical history.

“We are really proud with how our Liverpool bar is shaping up - the original artwork in place is outstanding. Once we are open we also look forward to hosting private parties, with our den available for private hire.

“We also know that 2023 is going to be a very special year, with Liverpool hosting Eurovision - we certainly envisage music fans seeking out the Mean-Eyed Cat Bar.”