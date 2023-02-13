Brianna’s body was found on a path in a park with multiple stab wounds.

Detectives have arrest two teenagers in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who was stabbed to death in a park in Warrington.

Emergency services were called to Linear Park in Culcheth by members of the public at 3.13pm on Saturday, after Brianna’s body was found on a path where she was sadly pronounced dead. Cheshire Police have since confirmed that Brianna suffered multiple stab wounds.

A 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody being questioned by police.

There had been reports that Brianna was targeted because she was transgender but Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said: “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related.”

DCS Evans added: “Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.

“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch. We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller has confirmed that police have been pursuing numerous lines of inquiry, but do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.

Brianna Ghey died at the scene as a result of multiple stab wounds - Credit: Police

Authorities urge anyone with knowledge or information, no matter big or small, should get in touch with police as soon as possible.