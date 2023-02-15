Brianna’s body was found on a path in a park with multiple stab wounds.

Detectives investigating the murder of Brianna Ghey have charged a 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh with murder.

Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public in Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, on Saturday as she lay wounded on a path from multiple stab wounds. Emergency services were called but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

A spokesperson for Cheshire police said: “A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh have today, Wednesday 15 February 2023, been charged with murder following the death of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

“Brianna’s body was discovered in Linear Park, Culcheth on Saturday afternoon, 11 February 2023.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against both 15-year-olds are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

In a statement, Brianna’s family said: “Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.”

