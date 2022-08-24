They’ve even provided family weekends away at a caravan site, free of charge.

Team Oasis help to inspire the local community. Image: Team Oasis

Local charity Team Oasis has been providing disadvantaged children across Liverpool with a summer of fun.

Who are Team Oasis?

Established in 2003, Team Oasis has offered inclusive opportunities for children and young people of all abilities and circumstances to engage together in a variety of both activities and projects.

The organisation believes that by having children and young people engaging in exciting and adventurous activities, alongside children and young people who may have particular forms of SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) or mental health issues can aid in forming the foundations for strong friendships.

Formed in Toxteth, an area with one the highest poverty rates in the UK, Team Oasis provides activities for children who are living in poverty or are disadvantaged. Around 50% of these children would be considered as physically disabled, designated as living with special needs and/or living with mental health challenges

Team Oasis are passionate about ensuring that all children can be involved in all activities they have to offer, regardless of their needs or circumstances.

How are they funded?

Team Oasis are funded predominantly through grant makers, generous donations from members of the local community and appeals to businesses, organisations and other charities, alongside some internal funding.

The kids get the chance to explore their talents. Image: Team Oasis

What activities do they offer?

Operating 50 weeks of the year, activities include all forms of performing arts - dance, music and sound production and drama- football, multi sports, film and photography, Duke of Edinburgh, after school clubs, school link work, free food markets, ladies fitness classes, line dancing and more.

Lead Volunteer Youth Worker, Melissa, told LiverpoolWorld: “Each one of our activities is inclusive, meaning that no child or young person is left out or left behind. We simply adapt the session to suit the needs of the individual as no child or young person should have limitations placed upon them. For example, if a child with a mobility issues wanted to join any of our sports sessions, we would tirelessly work to make adaptions within the session for them.”

Colouring and arts and crafts are included in their activities. Image: Team Oasis

Over the summer holidays, Team Oasis runs a weekly holiday club which this year saw the attendance of over 30 children and young people per in house holiday club session.

Melissa explained: “We have also continued to run our multi-sports program throughout the Summer, which has included seeing our children and young people participate in tennis, table tennis, pony riding and freestyle football sessions.

“We have attended sessions with Merseyside Play Action Council where our children and young people participated in arts and crafts and sound production sessions, additional to this we have also attended two of MPACS play days, alongside our usual activity schedule.

Activities include horse riding. Image: Team Oasis

“To top off this epic summer, we hosted our SEND party which saw the first group of children use our purpose built sensory room.”

Team Oasis believes in celebrating achievements and at their annual holiday party, they gave out summer awards.

This Summer, kids have also gone on a ferry across the Mersey, and even got a shout out on the tannoy.

The amazing organisation also allows families to have trips away. Melissa said: “We have taken over 15 families to our caravan site. This has allowed families to visit the site where our two caravans are and the families have selected dates for which weekend they would like to use the caravans for free of charge.

“At the beginning of the Summer we had 30 weekends to give out for the caravans - these weekends have now been fully booked.”

Sensory room

Team Oasis’s purpose-built sensory room allows children to explore and stimulate their senses, in a controlled environment. It is completely free to use, and families can book the room for an hour at a time through their social media.

The lovely room is bright and warm and consists of led lights, interactive toys and lights that are suitable for sensory stimulation alongside some soft cuddly toys and a small selection of books.

Team Oasis’ amazing sensory room. Image: Team Oasis

Sensory rooms are believed to be great for cognitive development and motor skills development, and allow children with different forms of SEND to feel safe when exploring their senses, without noise pollution. The non-clinical, yet safe enivronment of a sensory room is thought by many medical professionals to be particularly useful for helping children with varying forms of autism to become less withdrawn and calm down in times of stress.