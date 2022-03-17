A video of man dancing at a bus stop on Great Homer Street has gone viral after bringing delight to residents of the city.
Filmed by Hayley Louise Taylor and shared by Angies Liverpool on twitter, the footage shows Zumba instructor Orlando Tirelli happily dancing away while waiting for a bus.
The video of the 49-year-old enlivening an otherwise mundane task captured the imagination of Liverpudlians, who took to social media to thank him for brightening up their day.
Trained dancer Olrando also once had a dance off with Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards, who appeared on the fifth series of the RuPaul TV show.
After being invited on stage at her show Fusion, in 2018, he said it was a ‘dream come true’ to dance with his ‘favourite inspirational Queen’.