A Wirral pre-school that has provided ‘outstanding’ childcare for 35 years is set to close.

Brookhurst Pre-School, also known as Stepping Stones, has been an ‘integral’ part of the Bromborough community since its opening in 1990. The non-profit-making organisation is run by a community committee, and is based inside Brookhurst Primary School.

After its latest Ofsted inspection, in July 2022, Brookhurst Pre-School was rated ‘outstanding’ in all key categories.

Now, it is set to permanently close, according to an online fundraiser. Set up by Kacey Baker, the GoFundMe page states: “Sadly, the school will be closing its doors permanently at the end of this school year, July 2025.”

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld, Kacey said: “On the 24th of October 2024, we were invited as parents to an extraordinary general meeting on November 21st, where we were told the setting was not financially viable and that closure was the best option.”

Kacey - who has seen two of her children attend Stepping Stones - will complete 50 cold-water swims by the end of the school year. She said the money will be to used towards “a fantastic send off for the best team of teaching staff a parent could hope for”.

Brookhurst Pre-School declined to provide a comment regarding the closure.