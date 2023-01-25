Where are the stars that bought unforgettable drama into our homes twenty years on?
Iconic TV soap Brookside is set to return to our screens almost two decades after the final episode was broadcast.
The huge Liverpool drama series ended in 2003 but will be aired all over again on STV Player from February 1 - making the show accessible to a brand new audience.
The brain child of Grange Hill and Hollyoaks creator Sir Philip Redmond, Brookside ran on Channel 4 for 21 years.
The show was known for covering hard-hitting topics and began the careers of many Liverpool actors and actresses.
But, where are the stars now, almost twenty years after the final episode aired?
1. Tina Malone - Mo McGee
Tina Malone played Mo McGee from 1993 to 1998. She is also well-known for her role as Mimi Maguire in Shameless. In 2019, she featured in prison drama, Clink, and she is currently running her own acting school, To Be Frank Productions, in Manchester. Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
2. Gillian Kearney - Debbie McGrath
Gillian Kearney played Debbie McGrath when she was just fourteen. Her career has continued to be a success since Brookside, featuring in Emmerdale, Shameless, Casualty, Midsommer Murders, Silent Witness and more. Image: Getty/Tristan Fewings
3. Jennifer Ellison - Emily Shadwick
Jennifer Ellison played Emily Shadwick in Brookside and went on to be a glamour model, and feature on Loose Women. She has starred in movies such as The Phantom of the Opera, The Cottage and Hotel Babylon. Recently, she featured in Celebrity SAS. Image: Getty
4. Leon Lopez - Jerome Johnson
Leon Lopez is best known for playing Jerome Johnson in Brookside. After leaving the show in 2002, he then went on to feature in Eastenders and Doctors. Now, he’s changed his career from actor to director, working on the likes of Hollyoaks and Eastenders. He has also directed his own films, such as his debut Soft Lad. Image: IMDB/Colin Boulter