4 . Leon Lopez - Jerome Johnson

Leon Lopez is best known for playing Jerome Johnson in Brookside. After leaving the show in 2002, he then went on to feature in Eastenders and Doctors. Now, he’s changed his career from actor to director, working on the likes of Hollyoaks and Eastenders. He has also directed his own films, such as his debut Soft Lad. Image: IMDB/Colin Boulter