Almost every family in Wirral and Liverpool will have enjoyed a day out here.

An historic seaside attraction in Wirral has been named best in the country in this year’s ‘Bucket and Spade List’.

The New Palace and Adventureland in New Brighton was ranked the number one attraction by the Seaside Heritage Network. Aiming to champion the buildings, monuments and experiences that make British coastal areas so special, the annual list features ten attractions, chosen by a public vote.

Run and owned by the Wilkie family, the New Brighton landmark has a rich history, with the original building completed back in 1939. Offering a soft play, arcade, trampolines, a fun house, watlzer and other traditional fun fair rides, the amusement centre has provided days out for many Wirral families.

Other attractions on the list include Blackpool’s Showtown Museum, which opened in March, and Lytham St Annes’ iconic Beach Huts, which are kitted out with electricity and a fitted kitchen.

Dr Kathryn Ferry, a founder member of the Seaside Heritage Network said: “Our winners this year are not the usual suspects but that is a timely reminder that seaside heritage is not always grand or obvious. These are attractions that make their location unique, they are distinctive things that are highly valued by residents and visitors alike; it’s for that reason thousands of people took the time to register their choice.”

Seaside Heritage Bucket and Spade List 2024

New Palace and Adventureland, New Brighton Ventnor Paddling Pool, Isle of Wight Grand Pier, Weston-super-Mare St Annes Beach Huts, Lytham St Annes Leas Lift, Folkestone Punch & Judy Booth, Swanage Cleethorpes Lakeside Area, Lincolnshire Showtown Museum, Blackpool Grand Hotel, Scarborough Great Orme Tramway & Goats, Llandudno