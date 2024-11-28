Essential North Liverpool football pitches have been vandalised ahead of this weekend’s Junior League matches.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Images of the playing fields in Buckley Hill, Netherton, show the ‘shocking’ damage, which has been branded by locals as an ‘absolute disgrace’.

Used by the Hightown Junior Football League (Hightown JFL) and Bootle Junior Football League (Bootle JFL), concerns have been raised about matches scheduled on the pitches this weekend with Hightown JFL stating the damage will affect ‘hundreds of kids’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckley Hill playing fields, Netherton | @HightownJFL via X

Discussing the incident on social media, a spokesperson for Hightown JFL added, “I mean this isn’t reckless - it’s criminal damage,” while local residents shared their outrage. One X (formerly Twitter) user said: “Shocking this, as if the weather isn’t bad enough to stop the kids playing footy.” Another added: “Absolute disgrace.”

Loading....

A number of Junior League matches are scheduled to take place at Buckley Hill on Saturday (November 30) and Sunday (December 30). No information has been shared about changes to upcoming the fixtures as yet.

LiverpoolWorld has contacted Hightown JFL and Bootle JFL for more information.