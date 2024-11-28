Outrage as Buckley Hill playing fields destroyed by 'criminal damage' ahead of Junior League football fixtures

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Nov 2024, 14:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Essential North Liverpool football pitches have been vandalised ahead of this weekend’s Junior League matches.

Images of the playing fields in Buckley Hill, Netherton, show the ‘shocking’ damage, which has been branded by locals as an ‘absolute disgrace’.

Used by the Hightown Junior Football League (Hightown JFL) and Bootle Junior Football League (Bootle JFL), concerns have been raised about matches scheduled on the pitches this weekend with Hightown JFL stating the damage will affect ‘hundreds of kids’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Buckley Hill playing fields, NethertonBuckley Hill playing fields, Netherton
Buckley Hill playing fields, Netherton | @HightownJFL via X

Discussing the incident on social media, a spokesperson for Hightown JFL added, “I mean this isn’t reckless - it’s criminal damage,” while local residents shared their outrage. One X (formerly Twitter) user said: “Shocking this, as if the weather isn’t bad enough to stop the kids playing footy.” Another added: “Absolute disgrace.”

Loading....

A number of Junior League matches are scheduled to take place at Buckley Hill on Saturday (November 30) and Sunday (December 30). No information has been shared about changes to upcoming the fixtures as yet.

LiverpoolWorld has contacted Hightown JFL and Bootle JFL for more information.

Related topics:Football

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice