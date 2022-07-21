Strike on Arriva bus network, Liverpool sees hottest day on record, Samantha Mumba headlines Liverpool Pride.

🚌 Arriva bus services have not been running as workers began a continuous all-out strike on Wednesday over a pay dispute. The industrial action has affected the majority of services throughout the North West of England as a reported 1,800 drivers and staff walk out of transport depots.

☀️ Liverpool endured its hottest day on record on Tuesday as temperatures soared above 35°C. The sweltering sunshine brought some transport services to a standstill as Merseyrail urged people not to travel due to delays and cancellations.

