🚌 Arriva bus services have not been running as workers began a continuous all-out strike on Wednesday over a pay dispute. The industrial action has affected the majority of services throughout the North West of England as a reported 1,800 drivers and staff walk out of transport depots.
☀️ Liverpool endured its hottest day on record on Tuesday as temperatures soared above 35°C. The sweltering sunshine brought some transport services to a standstill as Merseyrail urged people not to travel due to delays and cancellations.
🏳️🌈 Samantha Mumba will headline this year's Pride in Liverpool festival, with a performance on the Barclays Main Stage at the city's Pier Head on Saturday 30th July. The Irish pop legend is best known for her 00s hit singles, "Gotta Tell You", "Baby Come on Over", and "Always Come Back to Your Love".