Ava White trail continues, Liverpool International Music Festival has a brand new home, Arriva marks the Platinum Jubilee.

The teenage boy accused of the murder of Ava White has told a jury he had wanted to "frighten her away" and did not intend to cause injury.

The 12-year-old school girl was killed in the city centre in November last year.

The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder and manslaughter and claims he stabbed Ava in self-defence after an argument about a Snapchat video he filmed of her in Liverpool.

On Thursday, Liverpool Crown Court heard that two boys who were with Ava on the evening of her death were seen running through the city centre with a “Rambo-style” knife.

Nick Johnson QC, defending, sais that two teenage boys were with Ava and her friends when they had an initial altercation with the defendant in Williamson Square.

The defendant has claimed he heard one of the boys say “delete the f****** video now or I’m going to stab you” and his friend told him he had seen a knife.

🎸 Liverpool International Music Festival takes place from Friday 29 July to Sunday 31 July in a brand new home. It will see a city-centre takeover of around 25 venues and outdoor locations.

The move has been prompted in a bid to re-energise and support the city's music sector, which was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

🚍 In honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Arriva is marking her majesty's 70-year reign as monarch by a specially designed Jubilee bus.