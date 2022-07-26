Body of a man found near Pier Head, thousands left without water after pipe bursts, North West COVID cases rise

🚨 Officers investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old Haydn Griffiths can confirm that the body of a man was found on Sunday night close to the Pier Head. Haydn went missing while swimming in the River Mersey off New Brighton on Tuesday, 19 July.

🚰 A burst mains pipe in Litherland left thousands of properties in the surrounding area without water over the weekend after a pipe burst in the early hours of Saturday morning. United Utilities has announced that all properties should now be reconnected, but warned homes may still suffer from issues as supplies return to normal.

🦠 More than a quarter of Liverpudlians remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 as the NHS creaks under the strain of the latest wave. NHS England data running to 3 July shows that 25.5% of the eligible population in Liverpool, approximately 120,221 people, have not had their jab.