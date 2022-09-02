Bus gate reintroduced in Liverpool city centre

Cars will be banned from a busy Liverpool city centre road between 7am and midnight, from Monday 5 September.

A trial bus-gate will be reintroduced on the westbound carriageway of Ranelagh Street from the junction of Great Charlotte Street, to lessen public transport delays.

All traffic – except buses, taxis, private hire vehicles and bikes – will be prohibited from heading into Ranelagh Street and Hanover Street.

The Experimental Traffic Order will be in place for up to 18 months, aiming to reduce congestion and pollution and improve safety. If the trial is a success, it will be made permanent.

The measure was previously in place at the end of 2020, but was cancelled due to technical issues with enforcement cameras - these issues have now been resolved.

The bus-gate measure will be enforced using CCTV cameras and parking bays will be monitored by Civil Enforcement Officers.

Councillor Liam Robinson, Transport and Air Quality Portfolio Holder for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority said: “The reintroduction of the bus gate on Ranelagh Street will have a really positive impact in helping to reduce congestion in this part of the city centre and encourage people to use buses as their preferred way of travelling.

“We have a strong vision for improving bus services across the city region and are currently progressing City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram’s vision for a London-style transport network using new devolved powers to re-regulate our bus network which will make travelling round our region cheaper, quicker, greener and more reliable.

“This is just the first of a number of bus priority measures we are looking to introduce, alongside other exciting developments including a fleet of zero-emission hydrogen buses, and a new £2 single bus fare which we are introducing in the next few weeks.”