National Rail has issued travel advice for the affected routes to and from Lime Street.

Daily rate: 18.70 GBP

Commuters travelling between Liverpool and Manchester will be hit by train service disruptions from Monday night as planned engineering works take place this week.

National Rail has issued travel advice for the affected routes as bus services will replace late night trains until Thursday, April 14.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The busy line between Liverpool Lime Street and both Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Oxford will suffer from the disruption.

Engineering work between Trafford Park and Hunts Cross means the lines will be closed each night.

Which Liverpool to Manchester train services will be affected?

The 22:24 and 23:28 Manchester Oxford Road to Liverpool Lime Street services and the 23:38 Liverpool Lime Street to Manchester Piccadilly service will be replaced by buses.

For each service one bus will run between Manchester Piccadilly / Manchester Oxford Road and Liverpool Lime Street, calling only at Warrington Central.

A second bus will run calling at all intermediate stations usually served by the train.

The 23:10 Manchester Oxford Road to Liverpool Lime Street service will be diverted via Newton-le-Willows.

Replacement Bus Travel Advice

You can plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner