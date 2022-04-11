Commuters travelling between Liverpool and Manchester will be hit by train service disruptions from Monday night as planned engineering works take place this week.
National Rail has issued travel advice for the affected routes as bus services will replace late night trains until Thursday, April 14.
The busy line between Liverpool Lime Street and both Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Oxford will suffer from the disruption.
Engineering work between Trafford Park and Hunts Cross means the lines will be closed each night.
Which Liverpool to Manchester train services will be affected?
The 22:24 and 23:28 Manchester Oxford Road to Liverpool Lime Street services and the 23:38 Liverpool Lime Street to Manchester Piccadilly service will be replaced by buses.
For each service one bus will run between Manchester Piccadilly / Manchester Oxford Road and Liverpool Lime Street, calling only at Warrington Central.
A second bus will run calling at all intermediate stations usually served by the train.
The 23:10 Manchester Oxford Road to Liverpool Lime Street service will be diverted via Newton-le-Willows.
Replacement Bus Travel Advice
You can plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner
You can find the location of your bus replacement by checking station signs or by searching for your station on National Rail’s station information pages.