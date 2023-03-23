Register
Busted reunion: 15-date tour celebrating 20th anniversary coming to Liverpool - tickets and presale details

Busted, an iconic pop rock outfit, burst onto the scene more than 20 years ago and are now back for a reunion tour in 2023.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT

Busted are back - and they’re set to play a gig in Liverpool on a 15-date reunion tour this year. The three-piece pop rock band, who took the early 2000s by storm with smash hits such as What I Go To School For and Year 3000, will return to arenas across the UK from September 2023.

It’s been more than 20 years since Busted - made up of Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis, all somehow age 39, burst onto the UK music scene. The band hinted at a reunion earlier this month when the official Busted social media pages updated their banners.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour, including how to get tickets, full list of tour dates and presale details.

When are Busted playing a show in Liverpool?

Busted will play a show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on September 22, 2023.

How to get tickets to see Busted in Liverpool

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Ticketmaster at 9am on March 31. Fans who sign up to Busted’s mailing list will receive access to a pre-sale from 9am on March 29.

James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis of Busted.
Full list of tour dates

  • September 2: Plymouth, Pavilions
  • September 3: Cardiff, International Arena
  • September 5: Swansea, Arena
  • September 6: Bournemouth, BIC
  • September 7: Brighton, Centre
  • September 9: Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • September 10: London, The O2
  • September 12: Bridlington, Spa
  • September 15: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • September 16: Newcastle, Utilita Arena
  • September 17: Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • September 19: Aberdeen, P&J Live
  • September 20: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • September 22: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • September 24: Manchester, AO Arena

