The burger chain has confirmed almost 10 closures- but Liverpool’s restaurant will not be one of them

Byron Burger has announced the closure of nine restaurants across the UK - but the Liverpool restaurant is safe. The chain closed branches in a number of cities across the country with immediate effect after announcing it had fallen into administration.

The closures have been confirmed for major cities including Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester and Wembley. Famously Proper, the umbrella company which owns Byron Burgers, said 218 jobs would be cut as a result. Financial advisory business Interpath Advisory was appointed on Friday, January 13 and confirmed that Byron Burger has been sold in a pre-pack administration to Tristar Foods .

In a statement, Interpath said that over the past 12 months, Byron Burgers has faced “significant challenges to trading”, driven by rising food and utility costs, together with a reduction in customer spending as a result of the current cost-of-living crisis. A total of 12 sites will transfer to Tristar Foods Limited as part of the transaction, including Liverpool, a transfer that will save approximately 365 jobs.

Claire Winder, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said support would be offered to those impacted by the redundancies as a “matter of priority”. “Like many other companies across the hospitality sector, Byron had seen a boost in trading following the end of the COVID lockdown measures,” she said.

“However, the sky-high inflation seen in 2022 saw costs spiral and resulted in reduced customer spend, which in turn placed significant cash flow pressure on the business. We are pleased to have concluded this transaction which will see the Bryon name continue to trade on high streets across the country and which, importantly, has preserved a significant number of jobs,” Claire Winder added.

Byron Burger in Liverpool will not be closing (Photo: Google Maps)

Byron Burger branch closures