Discover all the locations in Liverpool where you can snag a free chocolate bar courtesy of Cadbury Secret Santa.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cadbury Secret Santa event gives you the chance to send a free chocolate bar to someone you love, by finding and scanning special posters. You’ll be able to find the posters in locations like bus stops, train stations, shopping centres and the high street, and all you need to do is scan the QR code, open the link and fill in your details.

You’ll need to verify your entry via SMS and you must, of course, provide the UK postal address of the person you’re sending the sweet treat to. Once you’ve completed all the steps, it will take one to two weeks for your loved one to receive their delicious chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll be able to find posters in locations like bus stops, train stations, shopping centres and the high street. | Cadbury

There are a maximum of 120,000 free chocolate bars available and, subject to availability, you can choose from a range of Cadbury chocolate bars, including Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo, Wholenut, Fruit and Nut, and Plant bars. There are also a range of seasonal products available, including the Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Snowballs bar and Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Wonderland bar.

Where to find Cadbury Secret Santa posters in Liverpool

According to Jeff, the Secret Santa Postie chatbot, there are ten posters around Liverpool City Centre. Six are within the Liverpool ONE outdoor shopping complex, and four are around Liverpool Lime Street station.

You have until Sunday, December 22 to find a poster, scan the code and send a free chocolate bar to a loved one.