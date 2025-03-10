A cherished community pub in the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter has closed for good after fighting to stay open.

Located on Caledonia Street, The Caledonia is a fully vegan pub which serves up delicious meals and drinks, and has become famous for its live music events.

The dog-friendly community venue temporarily closed last month, due to an alleged issue with historic electricity bills, but has now announced it will not reopen.

In a statement on social media, the pub’s licensee, Laura King said: “I have made the incredibly difficult decision to close The Caledonia permanently. I have fought hard since the pandemic and particularly over the last 12 months to keep the venue going.

“Despite incredible support and help, and with a huge amount of work having begun to restructure and build great new connections and events, it has become clear that in the current economic climate this current challenge is just one too far for me to fight through.

“I have been at the helm of The Caledonia for almost 15 years. I’ve watched the venue blossom into a true community hub for music and arts in Liverpool. I am privileged to know and am proud of all of you have been a part of that journey.

“We have hosted 1000s of musicians from all over the world, watched talented locals grow and develop professional careers, been home to theatre groups, community groups and clubs, and seen people build friendships and meet future partners.

“I am very proud of the thousands of hours of free access to music we’ve been able to provide for our community and the employment we were able to create for local Grassroots performers. I’d like to say thank you to all of you.

“To our customers, and staff over the years, the performers, everyone who used our space, bought a pint and all the people who have supported me. In the perfect words of one of our supporters, ‘The Caledonia is not just a pub’.”

Laura said the cost-of-living crisis is “crippling” community venues, noting: “We are not the first to go and, without change, we won’t be the last.”

She continued: “Grassroots Community Arts and Music Venues need support from the music industry, and they need it now, before any more venues are forced to close their doors permanently.

“Just like the model adopted in football, the big earners should be playing their part in funding the places that nurture future talent. Artists spoke passionately at the recent Brit Awards, calling for the government, companies that own stadiums and arenas, and music executives to protect the foundations for new and upcoming artists.

“Similarly, government is aware of the available solutions that it can take to address the known issues that grassroots music venues are facing. Our venue has closed. If more closures are to be prevented we need action, not words.

“One small action we can take as a community is to call on Liverpool City Council to protect Grassroots Venues in the city from the Business Rates rises due in April.”