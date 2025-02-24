A beloved community pub in the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter has been ‘forced to close’.

Located on Caledonia Street, The Caledonia is a fully vegan pub which serves up delicious meals and drinks, alongside live music events. The dog-friendly community venue has now temporarily closed due to an alleged issue with historic electricity bills.

In a statement on social media, the pub’s licensee, Laura King said: “I am heartbroken to share that The Caledonia has been forced to close temporarily.

“This is due to a warrant being served against us to disconnect our electricity due to an outstanding balance. Since late last year I (Laura) have been working with support to change our business model to suit the long term future of The Caledonia.

The Caledonia

“We have become a CIC and this not for profit company has taken over the lease. Today (February 19), the supply was disconnected due to a historic balance owed by our old operating company. In the immediate moment I had no power to prevent it.

“I am now working with support to resolve this situation so we can get back to serving our community. I do not have a time frame as this has literally just happened.

“I will be in touch our artists, bookings, suppliers and others over the next few days to advise you about what we can do to resolve things. If you are able to help, please direct any support to our staff team who through no fault of their own have been left in an awful situation. Get in touch with me or them directly if you’d like to help.”

Laura has set up a Crowdfunder page to support her team throughout the temporary closure. So far, more than £1,000 has been raised.

Laura said: “Any funds raised will go directly to our team. Money will be distributed amongst the team proportionately and transparently. Laura King and 22 Caledonia St CIC will not retain any of these funds.”