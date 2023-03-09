An Arctic blast is no match for this hardy soul, who was filmed serenely rowing through the storm.

Liverpool is facing blizzard-like conditions, with strong winds, snow and sleet, but didn’t stop one brave soul from enjoying his exercise.

As snow began to fall on the city on Wednesday afternoon, one man could be seen rowing on the Albert Dock, despite weather warnings and freezing temperatures looming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whilst many of us are trying to stay warm and avoid the freezing conditions, footage shows him rowing up and down the docks, despite the snow becoming heavier.

The snow has continued on Thursday and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Liverpool and the surrounding area, which will be in place until 2pm on Friday.

The snow and sleet is expected to continue throughout this evening and temperatures will only reach a high of 4°C before plummeting to a ‘feels like temperature’ of -5°C overnight.

Advertisement

Advertisement