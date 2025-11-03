Work to demolish long abandoned university halls of residence to make way for more than 140 new homes in south Liverpool is to move forward after a developer took ownership of the site.

Earlier this year, Liverpool Council’s planning committee indicated it would back proposals for 143 properties where the former Carnatic Halls of Residence in Mossley Hill stand.

Thousands of students started life as independent adults within the walls of the University of Liverpool buildings which closed their doors in 2019. Now Bellway Homes has confirmed it has taken ownership of the site.

An illustration of the style of properties at Bellway’s new Carnatic Park development | LDRS

Located on the intersection of Elmswood Road, North Mossley Hill Road and Rose Lane, the £65m development will be known as Carnatic Park. A total of five former halls will be knocked down over a 10 month period, including the removal of asbestos.

Work will start on site imminently with a sales presence from late summer 2026, first occupations in spring 2027 and completion forecast towards the end of 2028.

Carnatic Halls officially opened in 1964 on the site of an 18th century mansion of the same name, which was demolished the same year the university accommodation was built. The University of Liverpool closed the buildings in six years as part of a decade-long residences strategy.

Bellway’s scheme will incorporate 65 one and two-bedroom apartments, set over five three and four storey blocks, as well as 78 three, four and five-bedroom homes. Within the 22 acre site, a total of 9.15 acres will be developed and a further 12 dedicated to public open space with a large emphasis on new green areas and the retention of the existing features including the sandstone and brick walls and mature trees.

The site will also be opened up to the general public and made accessible with new pedestrian walking and cycle routes through the development. David Williams, managing director at Bellway North West, said: “We are incredibly excited about Carnatic Park and are delighted to now own the site and have planning permission to develop it.

“A hugely prestigious scheme, this is a flagship development in one of the most desirable areas of Liverpool and we have thought long and hard about every element from the landscaping and public open space plan to the elevational treatments of the different house types and the materials used in both the external and internal specification. Landscaping has been a key consideration and forms a large part of the plans.

“We are delighted to be opening up the site and introducing new public walkways and areas of public open green space that were not previously accessible. We will also retain the existing sandstone walls and all of the mature trees which will give a beautifully well established feel to the new development and ensure it blends perfectly in the conservation area.”

Bellway has made a series of Section 106 contributions within the planning application including £39,971 to recreational pressure and £212,000 for off site street trees. Additionally, eight of the one-bed apartments will be sold at 80% discounted market value.