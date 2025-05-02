Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool's beloved Italian eatery, Casa Italia, offers a retro 1970s dining experience with authentic Italian dishes that have charmed locals and celebrities alike for nearly 50 years.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Casa Italia has proudly served customers for almost fifty years, despite facing a difficult economic climate and the covid-19 lockdowns.

The quaint restaurant on Stanley Street first opened in 1976 and has since gained a cult following, with queues snaking all the way down the street most weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mention Casa Italia to anyone in Liverpool and you’re likely to hear a story connected to it, from successful first dates to marriage proposals.

Running for nearly 50 years, the traditional Italian eatery has been loved by generations and regarded by many as the best in town.

Casa Italia, Liverpool. Image: Emma Dukes | Emma Dukes

Still ran by the by the same family today, Casa Italia has fed celebs such as Paul McCartney and Kylie Minogue and was originally opened by Mario Campolucci-Bordi. Now ran by his grandson, Arran, the restaurant offers nostalgia and comfort, and proper Italian food.

Offering everything you’d expect from an Italian restaurant - and more - Casa Italia’s menu is extensive without being overwhelming. The large laminated menu includes pasta dishes - such as cannelloni, tortellini, penne and tagliatelle - as well as a range of pizzas, antipasti and homemade Italian bread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each main dish can be ordered as standard or large and there are no British or Americanised dishes - other than a crumble for afters. With no kids menu, every dish can also be served in ‘bambino’ size, meaning children get to eat the same thing as the rest of their families - a touch I really love.

Even more impressively, there are a selection of veggie and vegan dishes, and gluten-free pasta and pizza bases are available. While there is already a specific vegan pizza - featuring tomato, vegan cheese, vegan chorizo, red onion, peppers, chilli flakes and rocket - other veggie pizzas can easily be made vegan too if you just ask for plant-based cheese.

Casa Italia can be found on Stanley Street, Liverpool. Image: Emma Dukes | Emma Dukes

As a vegan myself, I often find myself looking at a boring menu with the same vegan burger or falafel wrap available wherever I go so, it’s refreshing to see that Casa Italia make the effort to provide everyone with an authentic Italian experience, regardless of dietary requirements.

My personal favourite dish is the vegan Genovese, which consists of penne pasta with vegan pesto (without parmesan), oat cream and fresh basil. I’ll tell anyone who asks that it’s the nicest meal I’ve ever had, let alone the nicest pasta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything about the venue is pretty perfect, from the service and atmosphere, to the delicious food and well-thought out menu.

Many people talk about how Casa Italia remains popular as it was the ‘only decent place to eat in the 1980s’, and while nostalgia does play a huge part in its appeal, I truly think it’s worth queuing for.