I visited Liverpool's beloved Italian restaurant Casa Italia and was transported back to the 1970s
Casa Italia has proudly served customers for almost fifty years, despite facing a difficult economic climate and the covid-19 lockdowns.
The quaint restaurant on Stanley Street first opened in 1976 and has since gained a cult following, with queues snaking all the way down the street most weekends.
Mention Casa Italia to anyone in Liverpool and you’re likely to hear a story connected to it, from successful first dates to marriage proposals.
Running for nearly 50 years, the traditional Italian eatery has been loved by generations and regarded by many as the best in town.
Still ran by the by the same family today, Casa Italia has fed celebs such as Paul McCartney and Kylie Minogue and was originally opened by Mario Campolucci-Bordi. Now ran by his grandson, Arran, the restaurant offers nostalgia and comfort, and proper Italian food.
Offering everything you’d expect from an Italian restaurant - and more - Casa Italia’s menu is extensive without being overwhelming. The large laminated menu includes pasta dishes - such as cannelloni, tortellini, penne and tagliatelle - as well as a range of pizzas, antipasti and homemade Italian bread.
Each main dish can be ordered as standard or large and there are no British or Americanised dishes - other than a crumble for afters. With no kids menu, every dish can also be served in ‘bambino’ size, meaning children get to eat the same thing as the rest of their families - a touch I really love.
Even more impressively, there are a selection of veggie and vegan dishes, and gluten-free pasta and pizza bases are available. While there is already a specific vegan pizza - featuring tomato, vegan cheese, vegan chorizo, red onion, peppers, chilli flakes and rocket - other veggie pizzas can easily be made vegan too if you just ask for plant-based cheese.
As a vegan myself, I often find myself looking at a boring menu with the same vegan burger or falafel wrap available wherever I go so, it’s refreshing to see that Casa Italia make the effort to provide everyone with an authentic Italian experience, regardless of dietary requirements.
My personal favourite dish is the vegan Genovese, which consists of penne pasta with vegan pesto (without parmesan), oat cream and fresh basil. I’ll tell anyone who asks that it’s the nicest meal I’ve ever had, let alone the nicest pasta.
Everything about the venue is pretty perfect, from the service and atmosphere, to the delicious food and well-thought out menu.
Many people talk about how Casa Italia remains popular as it was the ‘only decent place to eat in the 1980s’, and while nostalgia does play a huge part in its appeal, I truly think it’s worth queuing for.
