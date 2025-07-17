13 charming dogs and cats at Merseyside RSPCA adoption centres looking for homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover these 13 charming cats and dogs waiting for adoption at Merseyside RSPCA centres. Can you offer one a forever home?

These 13 adorable cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are searching for their forever homes in the Liverpool City Region this summer.

The RSPCA's Liverpool branch is no longer open but many lovely animals are available at the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 13 delightful cats and dogs up for adoption.

Nala is 5 months old and ready to start the rest of her life. She is looking for a family who understand the Husky breed along with their traits, she could even live with another dog who could show her the ropes of how to behave.

Yoda and Chewbacca are lovely kittens in need of a home. These two will need a patient owner who understands that it will take a lot of care, patience and a whole lot of love for them to trust you.

Cheese is a French Bulldog. Due to issues with her ears that were previously left untreated, she has since had to have both of her ear canals removed. This means Cheese is almost completely deaf. Though she be little, she sure is mighty, and Cheese has taken all of this in her stride and is raring to find her forever home.

Lavender is an adorable kitten looking for a home. Lavender is your typical kitten, she loves to run around, play with toys and climb her at tree. However she is also very cuddly and loves perching on your shoulder.

