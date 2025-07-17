A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.
1. Nala - Siberian Husky puppy
Nala is 5 months old and ready to start the rest of her life.
She is looking for a family who understand the Husky breed along with their traits, she could even live with another dog who could show her the ropes of how to behave. | RSPCA
2. Yoda and Chewbacca
Yoda and Chewbacca are lovely kittens in need of a home. These two will need a patient owner who understands that it will take a lot of care, patience and a whole lot of love for them to trust you. | RSPCA
3. Cheese - French Bulldog
Cheese is a French Bulldog. Due to issues with her ears that were previously left untreated, she has since had to have both of her ear canals removed. This means Cheese is almost completely deaf. Though she be little, she sure is mighty, and Cheese has taken all of this in her stride and is raring to find her forever home. | RSPCA
4. Lavender
Lavender is an adorable kitten looking for a home. Lavender is your typical kitten, she loves to run around, play with toys and climb her at tree. However she is also very cuddly and loves perching on your shoulder. | RSPCA
