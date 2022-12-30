Liverpool cat lovers - allow us to introduce you to John Wick. He’s a domestic medium-haired kitten with beautiful black fur aged just seven months, who is currently living at Freshfields Animal Centre but looking for his fur-ever home.
John Wick arrived at Freshfields with his two sisters after his owner could not continue to care for him due to ill health. Since then, the adorable feline appears to have stolen the hearts of volunteers and staff.
The centre, on East Lane, said: “John Wick is a deadly agent of cuddles and affection. He is armed and loaded with a fully automatic purrrr-machine.
“[He] is a very inquisitive, playful and loving cat. With his suave good looks and irresistible personality, John Wick will liven any home with his cheeky mischievous personality.”
John Wick is used to other cats and children, but it is not known if he is used to dogs. He has been neutered, vaccinated, has no history of biting and is fully toilet trained.
How to adopt John Wick from Freshfields Animal Rescue
John Wick can be adopted from Freshfields Animal Rescue at East Lodge Farm, East Lane, Ince Blundell, Liverpool, LS29 3EA. But there is an adoption process before having him enter your life.
If you are interested in John Wick or any other cats or animals up for adoption, you can fill in an application form on the Freshfields Animal Rescue website where the adoption process and criteria is outlined in full. For more information call Freshfields Animal Rescue on 0151 931 1604 or email [email protected].