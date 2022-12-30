Could John Wick, the feline ‘deadly agent of cuddles and affection’, be your new housemate in 2023?

Liverpool cat lovers - allow us to introduce you to John Wick. He’s a domestic medium-haired kitten with beautiful black fur aged just seven months, who is currently living at Freshfields Animal Centre but looking for his fur-ever home.

John Wick arrived at Freshfields with his two sisters after his owner could not continue to care for him due to ill health. Since then, the adorable feline appears to have stolen the hearts of volunteers and staff.

The centre, on East Lane, said: “John Wick is a deadly agent of cuddles and affection. He is armed and loaded with a fully automatic purrrr-machine.

“[He] is a very inquisitive, playful and loving cat. With his suave good looks and irresistible personality, John Wick will liven any home with his cheeky mischievous personality.”

John Wick the kitten is looking for his fur-ever home.

John Wick is used to other cats and children, but it is not known if he is used to dogs. He has been neutered, vaccinated, has no history of biting and is fully toilet trained.

How to adopt John Wick from Freshfields Animal Rescue

John Wick can be adopted from Freshfields Animal Rescue at East Lodge Farm, East Lane, Ince Blundell, Liverpool , LS29 3EA. But there is an adoption process before having him enter your life.