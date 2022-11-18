The top stories for Friday, November 18.

The terror attack on Liverpool Women's Hospital last year had the potential to be bigger than the Manchester Arena bombing, according to a senior coroner. On November 14 last year, Emad Al Swealmeen pulled up as a passenger in a taxi outside the maternity hospital's entrance and set off a bomb. The taxi driver, David Perry, made a miraculous escape from the vehicle seconds before the explosion on Remembrance Sunday.

Victim Care Merseyside hub

A new service designed to provide enhanced care and support for victims of crime across Merseyside has been launched by the region's Police and Crime Commissioner. The Victim Care Merseyside hub will provide free, confidential, non-judgemental advice and support for all victims of crime across the region, no matter when the incident happened or whether it was reported to the police or not.

Cavern Quarter sign restoration

The historic archways that signal the entrance to Liverpool's famous Cavern Quarter have been restored. The five archways, which decorate and signpost the entrances to Mathew Street, Button Street and Harrington Street, were installed 30 years ago to celebrate the home of the legendary Cavern Club and the home of The Beatles.