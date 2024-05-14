Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The trespasser was labelled an ‘absolute t*ss pot’.

A man ‘hot wired’ a golf buggy and rode it up and down the derelict Southport Pier. The joyriding incident was captured on CCTV by the owners of Southport Pier Pavilion who subsequently released footage of the trespasser who they called an ‘absolute t*ss pot’.

It is the second incidence of trespassing on Southport Pier in a week. Last Tuesday, Merseyside Police and HM Coastguard Southport were called out after 40 people were spotted walking on the pier. In a statement, the coastguard said the hoardings securing the pier entrance had been breached, and as a result the general public had been able to enter.

Southport Pier was closed by Sefton Council in 2022 on the advice of structural engineers after a period of extreme weather with no known timescale for when it will be repaired and re-opened. This latest incident has increased concerns about the security of the pier since it shut.

Colin Jamieson, owner of the Pavilion, released a statement about the golf buggy incident on its Facebook page. He said: “So this morning at 7:30am [Sunday May 12] we were awoken to an alarm alert from our pier … what we witnessed we can only describe as an absolute t*ss pot trespasser with a can of whatever in his hand, at the pavilion, hot wiring our golf buggy (our property) and driving up and down the pier for what reason we have no idea. I guess he missed the train?!

“But in all seriousness we are pleading for some respect of our property and us as a family at this horrific time for our business.”

CCTV captured the man as he ‘hot wired’ a golf buggy and rode it up and down Southport Pier.

Security at the pier is in operation between 8pm and 6am every day. However, there are calls for this to be extended to 24 hours while the pier is closed. The buggy joyriding incident and the 40 people breaching the perimeter last week have only increased these calls.

